S'pore reports 13,158 new Covid-19 cases with 1,437 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - The total number of daily Covid-19 cases and those in hospital continued to fall on Sunday (March 6), with 13,158 total cases and 1,437 people hospitalised.

This is down from 16,274 infections and 1,559 hospitalisations a day earlier.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.95, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

It was the fifth day in a row that the weekly infection rate had dipped under one since Jan 3. The rate was also 0.95 on Saturday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

On Friday, MOH noted how the fall in the weekly infection growth rate suggests that the Republic's current epidemic wave might have peaked.

MOH said it will continue to monitor the situation closely with the hope that safe management measures can soon be streamlined and eased.