New Covid-19 measures slated to start on Feb 25 postponed due to infection surge

SINGAPORE - The implementation date for changes to existing Covid-19 safe management measures will be revised, with a new date to be announced shortly, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Feb 24).

This is due to the current surge in daily cases, and the "extensive work" involved in going through the different rules in different settings, said the ministry in a statement.

The current rules will remain in place in the meantime, it added.

The multi-ministry task force (MTF) on Covid-19 had announced on Feb 16 that existing safe management measures (SMMs) will be streamlined to make it easier for everyone to understand and comply with.

It would have entailed, among other things, allowing groups of five to visit homes at any one time, social gatherings of up to five people at workplaces, adjustments to vaccination-differentiated SMMs (VDS) for unvaccinated children aged 12 years and below, and the resumption of team sports.

"As this streamlining exercise involves extensive amendments to existing regulations that have accumulated over the past two years, we announced then that the changes will be implemented in phases, on Feb 25 and March 4, 2022," said MOH in its statement on Thursday.

"Given the current surge in daily cases, and the extensive work involved in going through the detailed rules across different settings, the MTF has reviewed the matter and has decided to consolidate and streamline the SMMs in one go instead."

