S'pore reports 16,274 new Covid-19 cases with 1,559 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - Daily Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in Singapore continue to drop, with 16,274 total cases and 1,559 people hospitalised on Saturday (March 5).

There were 17,564 infections and 1,678 hospitalisations the day before.

Six deaths were reported on Saturday, down from 18 the day before.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.95, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

This is the fourth day in a row that the weekly infection rate dipped under one since Jan 3. The rate was 0.97 on Friday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.