Singapore to ease Covid-19 rules in several steps: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - Singapore will ease its Covid-19 rules in several steps, after a streamlining of measures into five key areas takes place from next Tuesday (March 15).

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said there will be different stages of easing for each of the five parameters: group sizes, mask wearing, workplace rules, safe distancing and capacity limits.

For example, the maximum size permitted for social gatherings will eventually go up from five to a larger number. "But it will not be the final ending point. We may go further beyond that," he said at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 on Friday (March 11).

"And likewise, for masks, for capacity limits, for the back-to-office parameter, you can imagine going from 50 per cent to a higher number before you reach 100 per cent, for example. So there would be a few steps."

Mr Wong was responding to a question on whether serving alcohol after 10.30pm and live music would be allowed in the next step of easing.

It is too early to say exactly when rules on alcohol consumption after 10.30pm and other measures relating to nightlife will be eased, he said, adding that this is something the Government is studying very carefully.