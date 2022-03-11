Booster dose required for those aged 12 to 17, team sports resume: Updates to Covid-19 rules at a glance

SINGAPORE - Safe management measures will be simplified and streamlined from next Tuesday (March 15), said a multi-ministry task force tackling the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday.

The task force had previously announced that these streamlined measures would take effect on Feb 25, but the move was postponed when infections surged over the past few weeks.

Here are key updates to Covid-19 measures announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday:

1. Households can have five visitors at any one time