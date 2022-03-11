Team sports for up to 30 vaccinated people to resume from March 15

SINGAPORE - The streamlining of Covid-19 measures for sport, which will see an increase in the number of participants for team sports and event capacity limits, will begin next Tuesday (March 15), the multi-ministry taskforce (MTF) announced on Friday.

This means team sports for up to 30 fully vaccinated people will be allowed at supervised or operated sports facilities, such as ActiveSG ones and approved private venues.

Spectators will also be allowed at larger sports events with more than 1,000 people with masks on, although there is a capacity limit of 50 per cent.

These simplified Covid-19 measures for team sports and spectators were originally meant to be introduced on Feb 25 and March 4 respectively, but were postponed as the local case numbers remained high.

The 30-people limit for team sports includes players, coaches and umpires, while the prevailing safe management measures will apply before and after the activity, as well as during breaks.

No testing is required beforehand as long as all participants are fully vaccinated, but they are strongly encouraged to take a self-test before arriving. They should also stay home if they develop symptoms, and follow the protocols if they test positive.

MTF co-chair Lawrence Wong said: "We looked at the different considerations and on balance, we felt the overall health benefits of allowing sports to resume far outweighs the risk of infection.

"There is no clear evidence that such transient contact will lead to higher infection and that's why we felt that we should proceed with sports."