S'pore reports 22,201 new Covid-19 cases with 1,499 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - Daily new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in Singapore rose on Tuesday (March 8), with the total number of new cases at 22,201 and 1,499 people hospitalised.

There were 13,520 infections and 1,477 people hospitalised on Monday.

The number of new cases dropped compared with last Tuesday (March 1), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 24,080 new Covid-19 cases.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend when more people are out in various social settings.

There were 15 deaths reported on Tuesday, up from six on Monday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.95, said MOH in its nightly update.

This is the seventh day in a row that the weekly infection rate dipped below one since March 2.