Chilli Api Catering food poisoning: Singapore Food Agency tests those affected

SINGAPORE - Those affected by the food poisoning outbreak after eating food from Chilli Api Catering are being interviewed and tested by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, SFA said those affected are being asked about symptoms they are experiencing, when they noticed them, and their food consumption history.

Along with the food handlers from Chilli Api, they are also being tested for food-borne pathogens.

The agency is also inspecting the units occupied by Chilli Api at Bedok North for hygiene lapses, and testing food samples and taking swabs of the premises for food-borne pathogens.

At least 82 people fell ill after eating food from Chilli Api between Wednesday (March 10) and Friday last week.

SFA on Sunday said that 14 were hospitalised, but are in stable condition.

Temasek Junior College principal Low Ay Nar told ST that 43 of its staff were among those affected, including eight who were hospitalised.

The school had ordered more than 200 bento boxes from Chilli Api for its staff last Friday to thank them for their work in Term 1.

The catering company occupies four units at Shimei East Food Kitchen located at 3015 Bedok North Street 5.

SFA said the food hygiene grades of three of the units ranged between "A" and "B", while the remaining unit was pending grading.

Chilli Api's food business operations have been suspended indefinitely since Sunday.

The company said it has been in the catering business for nearly two decades, and that it was "saddened" to learn of the recent cases of gastroenteritis.

"Our concerns are with the well-being of affected guests," it said in a statement.

"Investigations are under way. We are working closely with the authorities to determine the probable cause of these cases."



ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



All food handlers who were working in the premises will now have to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens before they may resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officers working at the premises are also required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before resuming work.

The licensee is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

This is not the first time Chilli Api has been linked to a food poisoning outbreak.

In June 2019, its hygiene grade was lowered to "C" after 24 people fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms from consuming food prepared by the caterer in December 2018.

Members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets, but to report details to SFA via its online feedback form.