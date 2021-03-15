8 Temasek JC staff hospitalised as 43 ill after eating food from Chilli Api

SINGAPORE - Eight Temasek Junior College (TJC) staff have been hospitalised for gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food prepared by Chilli Api Catering last Friday (March 12).

They are currently in stable condition, said TJC principal Low Ay Nar.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Mrs Low said that a total of 43 staff have reported gastroenteritis symptoms after eating bento lunch boxes from the caterer.

"On receiving these reports, the school immediately advised all staff who had consumed the same lunch boxes and were experiencing similar symptoms to visit a doctor," she said.

Gastroenteritis symptoms include diarrhoea and vomiting.

Mrs Low said that TJC is monitoring the health of all affected staff closely and will extend support to them. It is also working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to assist in investigations.

This comes after Chilli Api Catering was ordered to suspend its operations from Sunday following a food poisoning outbreak.

The affected TJC staff are believed to be among the 82 people who fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food prepared by the catering firm between last Wednesday and last Friday.

Fourteen of the 82 have been hospitalised and are in a stable condition, MOH and SFA said in a statement on Sunday.

The operations of the catering company, which is located at 3015 Bedok North Street 5, Shimei East Kitchen, will be suspended until further notice.

Members of public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets, but to instead report details to SFA via the online feedback form.

ST has contacted SFA for more details on the catering kitchen as well as the other affected people.