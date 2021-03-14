Chilli Api Catering suspended after food poisoning outbreak affecting 82 people

SINGAPORE - Chilli Api Catering was ordered to suspend its operations from Sunday (March 14) following a food poisoning outbreak which affected 82 people.

Those affected fell ill with gastroenteritis symptoms after eating food prepared by the catering firm between March 10 and 12. Fourteen of them have been hospitalised, and are in a stable condition, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement.

The catering company, located at 3015 Bedok North Street 5, Shimei East Kitchen, will be suspended by the SFA until further notice.

All food handlers who were working in the premises will now have to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1 and test negative for food-borne pathogens before they may resume work as food handlers.

The appointed food hygiene officers working at the premises are also required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course before resuming work.

The licensee is required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils.

SFA reminds food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

"SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act," it said.

Members of public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise such outlets, but to instead report details to SFA via the online feedback form.