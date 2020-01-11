Second suspected case of Wuhan virus in Singapore tests negative

SINGAPORE - The second person who was placed in isolation here in case he had contracted the Wuhan virus has been cleared, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (Jan 11).

Epidemiological investigations, clinical assessment and laboratory test results from the suspect case reported on Friday found that it was not linked to the pneumonia cluster in Wuhan, said the ministry.

The man, 26, was a Chinese national with pneumonia and a travel history to Wuhan.

He also tested negative for coronavirus, MOH said. The coronavirus family includes the Wuhan strain, as well as Sars and Mers.

Last week, a three-year-old girl, also with a Wuhan travel history, was kept in isolation until it was proven that she was not infected by the new virus.

MOH has said it will continue to monitor the situation closely, and pointed out that because medical practitioners are on the lookout for cases with pneumonia who have recently returned from Wuhan, Singapore is likely to see more suspect cases that will need to be investigated.

It urged the public to remain vigilant and to adopt good personal hygiene practices.

Travellers to Wuhan should monitor their health closely and seek medical attention promptly if they feel unwell, and inform their doctor of their travel history.