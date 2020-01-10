China national suspected of having Wuhan bug has been isolated in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Singapore has detected a second person with pneumonia who may be infected with the new virus that surfaced in Wuhan, China.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the 26-year-old China national has a travel history to Wuhan, although he had not gone to the seafood wholesale market where the new bug is thought to have emerged.

A statement from the ministry said: "He has been admitted for further assessment and treatment, and isolated as a precautionary measure. His condition is stable."

It is not known if he was identified at the airport, which has set up temperature checks for passengers flying in from Wuhan.

The MOH added: "Investigations to establish whether the suspect case is linked to the Wuhan pneumonia cluster are ongoing."

He is the second person to be suspected of having the Wuhan bug. Last week a three-year-old girl, also with a travel history to Wuhan, was kept in isolation until it was proven that she was not infected by the new virus.