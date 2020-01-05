3-year-old girl with pneumonia and travel history to Wuhan is not linked to outbreak in China: MOH

SINGAPORE - Tests have found that the first suspected case of the mystery Wuhan virus, involving a three-year-old girl from China, is not linked to the pneumonia cluster in Wuhan, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Jan 5).

The case has also tested negative for SARS and MERS-CoV. The child's pneumonia is caused by respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of childhood respiratory infection.

MOH said in the statement: "Epidemiological investigations, clinical assessment and laboratory test results from the suspect case reported on 4 January 2020 involving a 3-year-old female Chinese national with pneumonia and travel history to Wuhan have found that the case is not linked to the pneumonia cluster in Wuhan."

There are no new suspected cases as of 3pm on Sunday, MOH added.