Scheme to help frail seniors expanded

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong (second from right) observing Happy volunteer Ho Lye Huay helping participant Tan Bee Eng on the step board at Choa Chu Kang Community Club on July 9, 2019.
Health Minister Gan Kim Yong (second from right) observing Happy volunteer Ho Lye Huay helping participant Tan Bee Eng on the step board at Choa Chu Kang Community Club on July 9, 2019.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Published
1 hour ago

The Healthy Ageing Promotion Programme For You (Happy), which helps frail seniors improve their mental well-being, memory, functional ability and strength, will be extended from 37 sites to 130 over the next three years.

The programme, which started in August 2017, has had more than 700 participants, and over 270 volunteers have been trained. Participants simultaneously perform cognitive and physical "dual-task" exercises in the programme, which also seeks to get seniors to take charge of their health.

Researchers studied 115 people aged 60 and over who were frail and found that after taking part in the programme, more than half had become less frail, while 70 per cent had improved their walking speed and balance.

SEE HOME

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 10, 2019, with the headline 'Scheme to help frail seniors expanded'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content