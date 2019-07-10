Scheme to help frail seniors expanded

The Healthy Ageing Promotion Programme For You (Happy), which helps frail seniors improve their mental well-being, memory, functional ability and strength, will be extended from 37 sites to 130 over the next three years.

The programme, which started in August 2017, has had more than 700 participants, and over 270 volunteers have been trained. Participants simultaneously perform cognitive and physical "dual-task" exercises in the programme, which also seeks to get seniors to take charge of their health.

Researchers studied 115 people aged 60 and over who were frail and found that after taking part in the programme, more than half had become less frail, while 70 per cent had improved their walking speed and balance.

