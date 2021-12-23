Pfizer's Covid-19 pill wins US FDA emergency use authorisation

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 pill gained clearance for emergency use in the US, delivering a more convenient treatment option for at-risk patients at a critical point in the pandemic.

The drug, called Paxlovid, is the first at-home therapy for Covid-19 to win clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

It is expected to become a potent weapon in battling the virus once production gears up, giving people at high risk of severe complications from the disease a way to avoid winding up in the hospital.

"This authorisation provides a new tool to combat Covid-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge," said Dr Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the US Food and Drug Administration's Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research, in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 22).

The spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant has led to concern that the US healthcare system, already burdened from battling a months-long wave of disease caused by the Delta strain, could be further taxed by a new surge of illnesses.

While the variant appears to cause less severe disease among the vaccinated, the large numbers of people in the US who haven't had a Covid shot could be vulnerable to worse outcomes.

President Joe Biden said in a statement after the approval that Pfizer's pill is a "promising new treatment option" that will lower hospitalisations and deaths.

He said the federal government will use wartime powers if needed to help Pfizer increase production of the pill, which Mr Biden's Covid response coordinator said takes six to eight months to make.

"Even in the face of the more transmissible Omicron variant, America is more prepared than ever to fight this virus," Mr Biden said.