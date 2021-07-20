No dining in, social group sizes cut to 2 from July 22 as S'pore returns to phase 2

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 measures will be tightened again from Thursday (July 22) to Aug 18, as Singapore goes back to phase two (heightened alert) to stem the recent spike in community cases.

Dining in will not be allowed during this period, among other restrictions, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said at a press conference on Tuesday. Eateries can offer only takeaway and delivery options.

Maximum group sizes for social gatherings will be reduced from five to two. The number of distinct visitors per household per day will also be capped at two, from the current five.

The announcement by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 came as Singapore recorded another high in the number of community cases since the pandemic began.

There were 182 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 announced on Tuesday, including 135 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and 12 to KTV lounges.

This is the third consecutive day that Singapore has recorded a new high in the number of community cases. While this was not good news, the momentum of increase has slowed, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at the press conference, which was held virtually.

More clusters linked to Jurong Fishery Port, especially at wet markets and hawker food centres, have been uncovered, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

"This is very concerning, as it can affect many people in our community all over the island," it added.

The authorities said that while the return to stricter measures - last seen in May with the emergence of the Changi Airport cluster - feels like a huge setback, Singapore is continuing on its road map to living with endemic Covid-19.

The latest tightening is aimed at buying time to reach the target of having two-thirds of the population be fully vaccinated by National Day, said Mr Ong, who co-chairs the task force.

When that is achieved, Singapore will have the confidence that it can stay safe while staying open despite a daily load of 100 to 200 new cases, he said.

"Hence, after thinking long and hard, we decided we have to revert to phase two (heightened alert). It is most unsettling for the affected industries and the establishments, but we are so close, weeks away, to a stage where we have two-thirds or more of our population fully vaccinated around National Day, and then (we will be) able to much more decisively transit to a Covid-19-resilient posture."

Added Mr Ong: "Therefore, now is really not the time to risk it all. So we need to bite this bullet, dial back on social activities, and use this time to push through the vaccination efforts."

Mr Gan, who also co-chairs the task force, said that given the rate at which new clusters are growing, tougher measures are necessary to slow the spread of the virus, to give time to raise vaccination coverage, especially among the elderly.

"We know that this news is extremely disappointing and frustrating to many, in particular businesses in sectors such as F&B," he said. "These sectors have been very badly hit, given the earlier restrictions, and have been working very hard to adapt to the changing regulations."

He added: "We know that the last 18 months have been challenging, and we will provide additional support for the affected businesses as we make this shift."



(From left) Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung during a press conference by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 on July 20. PHOTO: MCI



On how the latest tightening fits into plans to live with an endemic Covid-19, Mr Gan said the authorities' direction has not changed.

"However, when we outlined our plans to live with Covid-19, we also emphasised that we needed to significantly raise our vaccination, and meanwhile we still need to keep infection under control to protect the unvaccinated, especially the elderly. Over the next few weeks, we will make a much bigger push to get our elderly population vaccinated," he said.

Working from home will continue to be the default at workplaces, MOH said in a statement.

Safety measures calibrated according to vaccination status will be reintroduced "at an appropriate time" as Singapore's vaccination coverage continues to increase, the ministry added.

Strenuous indoor exercise classes, or strenuous individual and group indoor sports and exercise activities, will also cease during this period.

Personalised services that require masks to be removed, such as facials, saunas and make-up services, will not be allowed. The same goes for singing, and the playing of instruments that require intentional expulsion of air.

Maximum event sizes will also be scaled down. For instance, up to 100 people will be allowed for marriage solemnisations, provided there is pre-event testing for all attendees. This is down from the current 250 people limit.

The task force had to rethink its posture with the significant shift in the public health situation, said Mr Ong. Key considerations include protecting hospital capacity from being overwhelmed.

The authorities also had to consider the level of community exposure, with the latest wave at wet markets and food centres affecting a wider spectrum of people, as well as some 200,000 people above the age of 60 who remain unvaccinated and therefore have a high likelihood of falling critically ill once infected, he said.

Mr Gan added: "I know today's announcement feels like a huge setback to many who have been observing the rules, and doing whatever it takes to keep themselves and the larger population safe.

"We deeply appreciate your efforts. Once we have slowed down the new clusters and hit higher vaccination rates, we would be able to continue with our reopening journey."

