S'pore sees record high of 182 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 135 linked to Jurong Fishery Port

SINGAPORE - Singapore saw a record high of 182 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases as at Tuesday afternoon (July 20), including 135 cases connected to the growing cluster linked to the Jurong Fishery Port, and markets and food centres.

This brings the total number of cases in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster to 314.

There were also 12 cases linked to the KTV cluster. The cluster has a total of 205 cases.

Tuesday's numbers come after Monday's peak of 163 locally transmitted cases.

Of the 182 locally transmitted cases, 81 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

There were 75 other linked cases detected through surveillance, as well as 26 new unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also 13 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, the MOH added.

Six of these cases were detected on arrival in Singapore, while seven developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 63,427.

There are now 28 markets and food centres where infections have been detected, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 on Tuesday.

More details will be released by the ministry on Tuesday night.