Indoor mask-off sports and exercise activities to cease from July 22 amid tighter Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Strenuous indoor sports and exercise classes, which require participants to take their masks off, will cease from Thursday (July 22), following a tightening of restrictions by the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic on Tuesday.

The tightened measures mark a return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) and will last till Aug 18.

This follows the surge in coronavirus cases in the community in recent days following the discovery of clusters linked to Jurong Fishery Port and the KTV lounges or nightclubs that had pivoted as food & beverage establishments.

Mask-off activities will be allowed outdoors, but class sizes are limited to just two persons.

Mask-on activities - whether indoor or outdoor - may proceed in classes of up to 30 persons in groups of up to 2 persons, subject to a venue's capacity limit and safe distancing requirements.

Sports events that allow for spectatorship, such as football's Singapore Premier League, will see crowd sizes limited to a maximum of 100 persons, down from the initial 250 - if pre-event testing (PET) is implemented. PET is not required for events with 50 or fewer people.

Further details will be released by Sport Singapore.

The latest changes are a further restriction from what the MTF announced last week, that group sizes for high-intensity, mask-off activities in a gym or fitness studio had been reduced to two in a class of no more than 30, including the instructor, without the need for testing or vaccination from Monday.

Activities in groups of five had been allowed to continue if all individuals in the class are fully vaccinated, are they are a recovered patient, or have a valid negative Covid-19 test result covering the duration of the class.

A brief relaxing of measures from July 12 saw indoor, mask-off sports and exercise activities at gyms and fitness studios take place in groups of five for just a week.

In view of the tightened safe management measures until Aug 18, the Government will provide a support package to affected businesses and workers. The Ministry of Finance will announce more details in the next few days.

Read next: What you need to know about Singapore's Covid-19 rules from July 22