Indoor mask rule to stay despite Singapore passing peak of current Covid-19 wave

SINGAPORE - There are no plans for now to relax Covid-19 rules, including the requirement that people wear a mask indoors, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In response to queries, MOH on Thursday (Aug 11) said existing safe management measures will continue to stay in place, even as the latest wave of infections has passed its peak.

An MOH spokesman said: "Cases are falling but remain high and pose risks. The Ministry of Health will continue to calibrate measures depending on the situation."

On Thursday, 7,776 new Covid-19 cases were reported, down from a high of 16,870 on July 13, in cases largely fuelled by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung- who early last month said the current wave was "near the peak, if not at the peak" - on Aug 1 said infection numbers had fallen and were likely to subside further.

MOH was responding to queries on whether there were plans to relax existing Covid-19 rules, including the rule that people wear a mask indoors in places like shopping malls and on public transport.

While most safe management measures have been eased, patrons of bars and nightlife establishments with dancing, for instance, are required to fully vaccinated.

Events with more than 500 participants, such as worship services and live performances, also require everyone who is attending to be fully vaccinated.