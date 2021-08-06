Up to 500 people allowed at live performances, cinemas and worship services from Aug 10 if all vaccinated

SINGAPORE - From next Tuesday (Aug 10), worship services, cinemas, live performances, business conferences and marriage solemnisations will be able to host up to 500 people if all are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This is up from the current limit of 100 attendees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, with pre-event testing.

Should the Covid-19 situation remain under control, event sizes and capacity limits for these activities and settings will be raised further to 1,000 vaccinated people from Aug 19.

Likewise, the operating capacity of shopping malls and public venues such as museums, libraries, attractions and cruises will also be raised from Aug 19 if all goes to plan.

The easing of restrictions, announced at a press conference on Friday (Aug 6), is part of Singapore's road map towards reopening its economy and transiting to the new normal of "a Covid-19 resilient nation".

The increased event sizes and capacity limits will also apply to those who have recovered from Covid-19, as well as those who test negative for the virus 24 hours before the expected end of the event.

Otherwise, without pre-event testing, congregational and worship services, cinemas, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions) and live performances can have up to only 50 attendees.

This is already the case under phase two (heightened alert) restrictions.

From next Tuesday, singing while unmasked or playing wind instruments at live performances and worship services can resume for those who are vaccinated, subject to prevailing safe management measures, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

More details will be given by the National Arts Council and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

In cinemas, food and beverages may be served to groups of five if all customers are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, marriage solemnisations in external venues will also be allowed to have up to 500 vaccinated attendees from next Tuesday, and 1,000 attendees from Aug 19.

This includes the wedding couple, but excludes solemnisers and vendors.

Without pre-event testing, only 50 attendees will be allowed.



At wedding receptions, up to 250 vaccinated people will be allowed from next Tuesday, with groups of up to five per table. This limit will remain after Aug 19.

The authorities had previously said that wedding receptions are a higher-risk activity as attendees tend to socialise more and over a longer time.

MOH said unvaccinated children aged 12 or younger may be included in a group of five at these events and settings if they are from the same household.

For large-scale events, the number of children will be capped at 20 per cent of the actual event size, MOH added.

Other changes starting from next Tuesday include allowing up to 30 attendees for funerals at any point in time on all days, up from the cap of 20 now.

The number of people allowed per room in a hotel will be increased from two to five, with an exception for larger households that exceed five - subject to the room's maximum capacity.

As many as 50 people will also be allowed for in-person tuition and enrichment classes from Tuesday, in groups of up to five.

From Aug 19, the operating capacity of museums, public libraries, attractions and cruises will increase from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Occupancy limits for shopping malls and showrooms will also go up from 16 sq m of gross floor area per person to 10 sq m per person from Aug 19.

Up to 50 people will be allowed for tours that involve transport, such as Duck Tours. Other tours will be capped at 20 people.

Barbecue pits and campsites will remain closed.

This is all part of a "preparatory stage" that is expected to last a month, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at Friday's press conference.

By early September, 80 per cent of Singapore's population is expected to be fully vaccinated. Provided the Covid-19 situation remains stable, Singapore will then move on to a "transition stage".

The authorities will then consider allowing larger event sizes, larger wedding receptions, larger group sizes and easing border controls.

