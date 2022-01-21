New VTL testing rules, suspension of hospital visits: New Covid-19 rules at a glance

SINGAPORE - New measures were announced on Friday (Jan 21) by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 to help Singapore prepare to deal with the new Omicron wave.

The task force also stressed that existing safe management measures, such as the maximum number of visitors to a household being capped at five, will continue to be enforced during the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

It also reminded businesses to ensure robust business continuity plans, such as split team arrangements, and to adhere strictly to workplace safe management measures to minimise transmissions.

1. In-person visits to hospital wards and residential care homes suspended