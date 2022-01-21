Those aged 12 to 17 can take booster from February, must do so to keep vaccination status

SINGAPORE - Young people aged 12 to 17 will have to take a Covid-19 booster shot to keep their fully vaccinated status with effect from March 14, said the Ministry of Health on Friday (Jan 21).

This comes as the Booster Vaccination Programme, previously recommended only for those aged 18 years and above, was extended to people in the younger age group.

The ministry said it will progressively invite those in this group to receive the booster dose from early February, starting with those aged 16 to 17 and moving on those aged 12 to 15.

"If you are in this age group and you have received an SMS invitation to receive your booster shot, go and get your jab promptly," urged Health Minister Ong Ye Kung at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, which he chairs with Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Mr Ong said that countries such as the United States, Chile, Qatar and Israel have already started giving booster shots to those aged 12 to 17.

"The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination has reviewed this data and is satisfied that the boosters are safe and effective for this age group," he added.

Now that those aged 12 to 17 are eligible for the booster programme, they will be subject to the same requirements as those who are aged 18 and above.

This means they are considered fully vaccinated for only 270 days after completing the primary vaccination series consisting of two shots of mRNA or three shots of the Sinovac/Sinopharm vaccine, and will have to take a booster shot to remain fully vaccinated, he said.

This takes effect from March 14, giving young people more time to receive their boosters, said Mr Ong.

MOH said people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have completed their primary vaccination series do not require an additional booster at this point in time, and they will continue to be considered to be fully vaccinated.

It added, however, that it is safe for such people to receive a booster dose from five months after their last dose, and they will not be turned away if they want to take the jab.

On how those aged 12 to 17 can get their jabs, MOH said they will require the consent of their parent or guardian to book an appointment.

The ministry will send an SMS with a personalised booking link to the mobile number of parents and guardians who had registered their numbers for the primary vaccination series.