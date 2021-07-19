THE BIG STORY

Tighter measures will be implemented to manage access to wet markets where Covid-19 clusters or cases have surfaced. From today, mandatory SafeEntry check-in requirements will be enforced at more than 20 markets, and temporary fencing will be put up, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The capacity limit for physical sports and dance co-curricular activities in schools will be reduced from 50 to 30 people due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the community. The Ministry of Education said group sizes should also be reduced from five to two people, and that these measures will take effect from today.

WORLD

US laws banning Xinjiang imports may push Japanese businesses with intertwined interests in both Chinese and Western markets to take a position on alleged labour violations in the Chinese region.

Observers say some Japanese companies have been less clear in indicating their stance on sensitive US-China issues, thus evading criticism from Western countries.

OPINION

The idea of India as a rising power took a beating when it stumbled in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic. But that does not necessarily mean that India is the weakest link in the Quad grouping with the United States, Japan and Australia when it comes to taking on China, says India correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta.

SINGAPORE

Charities are turning to all things virtual when it comes to raising funds, as the pandemic stretches into its second year - rendering traditional fund-raisers like charity dinners off limits. Despite the sharp economic downturn brought on by Covid-19, some charities collected more donations last year than in the year before.

BUSINESS

The regulatory minefield that cryptocurrency platform Binance must navigate amid growing scrutiny globally is its biggest task ahead, said its chief executive and founder Zhao Changpeng (above) in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times. The firm is still waiting for a licence here under the Payment Services Act.