Japanese firms may have to take a stand on human rights in China
Firms doing business with Xinjiang face backlash from Western govts
Japanese businesses, which have traditionally avoided taking a position on human rights issues concerning China, may increasingly be made to do so as they find themselves caught between Western democracies and China because of Xinjiang.
Companies from Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing to Muji owner Ryohin Keikaku have been accused of doing business with producers said to have used forced labour in Xinjiang.