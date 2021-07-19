News analysis

Japanese firms may have to take a stand on human rights in China

Firms doing business with Xinjiang face backlash from Western govts

Walter Sim Japan Correspondent In Tokyo
Japanese companies from Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing to Muji owner Ryohin Keikaku have been accused of doing business with producers said to have used forced labour in Xinjiang. Japan must balance its reliance on the US for its security with its economic interests in China, says an expert.
Japanese companies from Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing to Muji owner Ryohin Keikaku have been accused of doing business with producers said to have used forced labour in Xinjiang. Japan must balance its reliance on the US for its security with its economic interests in China, says an expert.PHOTO: REUTERS
  Published
    1 hour ago
Japanese businesses, which have traditionally avoided taking a position on human rights issues concerning China, may increasingly be made to do so as they find themselves caught between Western democracies and China because of Xinjiang.

Companies from Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing to Muji owner Ryohin Keikaku have been accused of doing business with producers said to have used forced labour in Xinjiang.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2021, with the headline 'Japanese firms may have to take a stand on human rights in China'. Subscribe
