Indian elephant fit for a marathon - not a sprint - in taking on China

Earlier this month, when India's new Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi assumed office, she extolled the country's constructive role as an international player in a television interview. A veiled attack on the country's eastern neighbour was also slipped in in the same breath.

"Some people have the expertise of making the viruses and others have the expertise of making vaccines - we believe in the second, we're the ones who'd rather work on making vaccines," she said in an obvious but indirect reference to India's rival, China.