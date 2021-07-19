PowerPlay

Indian elephant fit for a marathon - not a sprint - in taking on China

Geopolitics is a long-drawn game. India may have stumbled in its response to the pandemic but that does not necessarily mean it is the weakest link in the Quad. &#8226; Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Debarshi Dasgupta‍ India Correspondent In New Delhi  
ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Earlier this month, when India's new Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi assumed office, she extolled the country's constructive role as an international player in a television interview. A veiled attack on the country's eastern neighbour was also slipped in in the same breath.

"Some people have the expertise of making the viruses and others have the expertise of making vaccines - we believe in the second, we're the ones who'd rather work on making vaccines," she said in an obvious but indirect reference to India's rival, China.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 19, 2021, with the headline 'Indian elephant fit for a marathon - not a sprint - in taking on China'. Subscribe
