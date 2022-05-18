More National University Polyclinics to offer mental health and geriatric services

SINGAPORE - Three more National University Polyclinics (NUP) will offer psychiatric services for mild to moderate forms of common mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and insomnia by 2024 to anchor such care in the community, and will also help relieve the increasing load at hospitals.

By this October, Bukit Panjang Polyclinic - which opened last year - will have a Health and Mind clinic, said Dr Benjamin Cheah, the lead of the Health and Mind Programme at NUP, at a media briefing on Tuesday (May 17).

The plan is to expand these services to the other two polyclinics at the rate of one a year, he said. Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic will be up next, followed by Clementi Polyclinic.

The other NUP polyclinics with a Health and Mind Clinic are Jurong, Pioneer, Bukit Batok and Queenstown.

At the same time, the National University Health System (NUHS), which runs the seven NUP polyclinics, is also expanding its geriatric services programme, where it trains polyclinic doctors as well as its community partners such as Lions Befrienders to identify and manage frailty in seniors.

These plans, which NUHS briefly shared to mark the World Family Doctor Day on Thursday, are in line with the preventive healthcare strategy known as Healthier SG that the Ministry of Health announced in March this year. It has just launched the Healthier SG public consultation.

Dr Michael Yong, NUHS' group chief of psychological medicine, said more patients have been seeking help at the polyclinics for mental health issues after the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From March 2021 to February this year, NUHS had 799 community mental health patients, which more than doubled from the 380 it saw in the previous year. The patients' average age was 41 and about 58 per cent of the 799 patients had either anxiety, depression and/or insomnia.

"It's unfortunate because in the pandemic, we had to close a lot of clinics to focus on Covid-19 efforts," he said at a media briefing on Tuesday. "As a result, we had patients who relapsed…"

Dr Yong said they also saw new patients who were affected by the fear of Covid-19, Covid-19 information or the lockdown, for instance.

"The aim is to continue to have more polyclinics and more GPs trained to manage our mental health patients," he said.

"This is so we can have more clinic slots, to be able to fast track patients who are very sick because right now, if you look at most departments or the hospitals, the waiting time can go up by one to three months."

At NUP, the doctors who run the Health and Mind clinic are the ones who will see and treat patients, Dr Yong said.

Patients can usually get an appointment within three working days, said Dr Cheah.