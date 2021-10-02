New Bukit Panjang Polyclinic has dental, women's and children's health services

SINGAPORE - Residents in Bukit Panjang will now have easier access to healthcare services, with the opening of a new polyclinic on Saturday (Oct 2).

Bukit Panjang Polyclinic, which spans three floors and 5,847 sq m, is expected to see around 600 patients a day. It is located in an integrated building which also consists of a nursing home and a senior care centre.

The polyclinic currently has more than 100 doctors, nurses and other staff, although it is still hiring, said Dr Tan Kim Kiat, the head of the polyclinic.

The next nearest polyclinic is Choa Chu Kang Polyclinic, which is less than 2km away.

The official opening on Saturday was attended by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung as well as Bukit Panjang MP Liang Eng Hwa.

Aside from clinical treatment of acute conditions and chronic disease management, Bukit Panjang Polyclinic will also provide dental care and women's and children's health services, as well as allied health services such as physiotherapy and psychology.

Equipment deployed at the polyclinic include a wheelchair tilter and intra-oral X-ray imaging in the dental treatment room. Patients in wheelchairs therefore do not need to be transferred from their wheelchairs to a separate dental chair to receive treatment.

Bukit Panjang Polyclinic also has an area to handle patients with infectious diseases - a decision which was taken before the Covid-19 outbreak and built based on the experience of dealing with severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome, said Dr Tan.

The two consultation rooms in this area are negative pressure rooms, which curb contamination and potential transmission of infectious diseases to other areas of the hospital.

As part of a pilot programme at National University Polyclinics, which is the operator of Bukit Panjang Polyclinic, nurses will also provide lactation support for new mothers. Nurses will educate new mothers on breastfeeding and help them manage common issues such as getting their babies to latch.

National University Polyclinics is a member of the National University Health System, which is one of the three public healthcare clusters in Singapore.

Bukit Panjang Polyclinic has a dedicated lactation support room with soft lighting to create a more relaxed ambience for mothers during consultation sessions.



The polyclinic has a dedicated lactation support room with soft lighting. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Said Dr Tan: "Bukit Panjang Polyclinic is designed with the patient in mind, with facilities and services to help our patients improve their health and well-being.

"We are excited to be part of the Bukit Panjang community and look forward to caring for residents in this area."

With the opening of Bukit Panjang Polyclinic and also Kallang Polyclinic on Saturday, there are now 22 polyclinics in Singapore. Another one in Eunos is slated to open in December.