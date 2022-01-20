Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate rises to 2.17; 1,001 new Omicron cases

SINGAPORE - The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate rose to 2.17 on Thursday (Jan 20), up from 1.96 the day before, reported the Ministry of Health in its daily update.

This is the first time since Sept 19, 2021, that Singapore's weekly infection growth rate has gone over two.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 1,001 new cases with the Omicron variant on Thursday, down from the 1,185 cases a day earlier, said the Health Ministry.

Of these, 952 were local cases and 49 were imported.

All in, there were 1,472 new cases recorded - of which 1,133 were local and 339 were imported - down from 1,615 on Wednesday. There was also one death.

There were 306 patients in hospital, with 16 requiring oxygen supplementation and 14 in the intensive care unit.

Of the new infections over the last 28 days, 99.3 per cent had no or mild symptoms.

Ninety-one per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 54 per cent of the population have received the vaccine booster shot.

As at Thursday, Singapore has recorded a total of 297,549 Covid-19 cases, with 845 deaths.

