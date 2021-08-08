Elderly couple among residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 getting retested for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - An 80-year-old retiree and his 77-year-old wheelchair-user wife made their way to a regional screening centre just across the road from where they live in Ang Mo Kio, to be tested for Covid-19, on Sunday (Aug 8).

Their neighbours had tested positive.

Residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 turned up to take the mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the former Da Qiao Primary School, for the second time in just more than a week.

One of the first in line when the testing began at 9am was the retiree, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan.

He said Covid-19 cases had been found among residents in all the three other flats using the same lift lobby on his floor, after the first swabbing exercise there ended on Aug 1.

"We are fully vaccinated but we are still scared. I use the tissue to press the lift when we go down," said Mr Tan, who was accompanying his wife, and pushing her wheelchair.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the mandatory testing was to be conducted again after the new cases were detected in the block.

In the first round of community surveillance, 11 residents had tested positive for Covid-19.

When The Straits Times visited the former school premises, a one-minute walk from Block 556, there was a steady stream of people entering the testing site.

Among them were housewife Alice Long, 78, and her husband, 81. Both are fully vaccinated.

Madam Long told ST there was a significant number of seniors living in the block and she was worried those who were not vaccinated may have been infected.

As a precaution, she avoids going out, and her daughter orders groceries online for her and her husband.

Ms Sharon Ng, 46, and her family of five also walked over to be swabbed on Sunday.

Ms Ng, who has two children aged 17 and 20, said: "The feeling (of being swabbed) is uncomfortable but we have to be responsible."

Ms Ng, a purchaser in the semiconductor industry, said: "Singapore is going to open up on Aug 10 and dining in will resume. If we really have the virus, we should quarantine and not risk spreading it to the public."

Beginning last week, her family has reduced to a minimum the number of times they leave their second-storey flat. And when they do, they take the stairs instead of the lifts in the 12-storey block.

Ms Ng added: "The lift is an enclosed space. It is impossible to have the 1m distancing and the ventilation may not be good enough."

Residents going for the PCR tests are reminded to carry their NRICs for identification.

The swabbing exercise was expected to be completed by 4pm.

Testing was optional for those who had tested negative for Covid-19 on or after Thursday.

MOH reminded residents who are still awaiting their test results to minimise social interactions as much as possible and to seek medical attention immediately if they feel unwell.