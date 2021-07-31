Mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of 2 HDB blocks in Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 and West Coast Drive

SINGAPORE - All residents of 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and 510 West Coast Drive will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing to uncover community infection cases.

This after 17 cases were detected in those areas said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (July 31).

Of these, seven cases were detected in five households in Ang Mo Kio, and 10 cases were detected in five households in West Coast Drive.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine linkages and the source of transmission, MOH said.

For residents who have tested negative for Covid-19 infection from July 27, testing will be optional.

The mandatory testing will be conducted on Sunday between 9am and 4pm, at the regional screening centre at 8 Ang Mo Kio Street 54 (former Da Qiao Primary School) and at the pavilion beside 510 West Coast Drive.

All residents must bring along their NRIC for identification purposes.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to residents to provide them more information, MOH said.

Residents should keep to their appointment time.

MOH added: "Residents are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

"Those who are still awaiting their test results are advised to minimise social interactions as much as possible."

In a separate update on Saturday, MOH said it has concluded Covid-19 testing for residents of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and owners and staff of commercial units at the same block, as well as residents of Block 340 Clementi Avenue 5.

It also tested those who had interacted with these people.



The temporary testing site at 460A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 on July 25, for residents of Block 456 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 and owners and staff of commercial units at the same block. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



All testing in Ang Mo Kio ended on July 27, with seven testing positive for Covid-19.

Another 796 individuals tested negative.

Testing for Block 340 Clementi Avenue 5 concluded on July 26.

Two tested positive for Covid-19, while 407 others tested negative.

MOH had said then most of these cases in the two blocks were linked to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.