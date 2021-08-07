New round of mandatory Covid-19 testing for residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

SINGAPORE - Residents of Block 556 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 will need to undergo another round of mandatory Covid-19 tests after new infections were detected at the Housing Board block.

This comes less than a week after residents there were last tested for Covid-19 on Aug 1.

The earlier round of tests was sparked by seven cases of Covid-19 infection that were detected in five households at the block.

A total of 532 people were tested on Aug 1, and 11 more positive cases were detected as a result.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Aug 7) the latest round of tests was needed to detect cases who were still incubating the virus during the first round of tests, and to prevent spread in the community.

Residents at the block will need to go to the regional screening centre at the former premises of Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio Street 54 to get tested.

This will be conducted on Sunday between 9am and noon, and between 1pm and 4pm.

Testing is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 from Thursday (Aug 5) onwards.

Leaflets have been distributed and SMS notifications have been sent to the residents to provide them with more information, MOH said.