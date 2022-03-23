Daily new Covid-19 cases in Singapore at 8,940

SINGAPORE - Daily new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore fell on Wednesday (March 23) to 8,940 cases, down from the 13,166 reported on Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalised fell to 951 cases on Wednesday, from 1,023 on Tuesday. The last time Covid-19 cases in hospitals here was lower than 1,000 was on Feb 4.

There were 7,538 new cases on Monday.

The number of new cases is also lower compared with last Wednesday, when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 11,278 cases.

There were six deaths reported on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 22nd consecutive day at 0.76, though it was up slightly from 0.74 on Tuesday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week compared to the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.