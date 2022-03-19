10,244 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; total number of infections crosses 1m mark

Singapore has crossed the one million mark for the number of Covid-19 cases, with the total now at 1,007,158. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Updated
Published
7 min ago

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health reported 10,244 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore on Saturday (March 19), a drop from 10,594 cases on Friday (March 18).

It means Singapore has crossed the one million mark for the number of Covid-19 cases, with the total now at 1,007,158.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 18th consecutive day, holding steady at 0.70, similar to the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

The health ministry reported 1,130 hospitalisations as at noon on Saturday, down from 1,175 on Friday.

Three deaths were reported on Saturday, down from nine the day before.

There were 27 patients in the intensive care unit, and 127 needed oxygen supplementation.

Of the local cases, 7,912 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 2,190 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 142 new imported cases, of which 51 were detected through PCR tests and 91 through ARTs.

As at Saturday, Singapore has recorded a total of 1,194 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 70 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.

More On This Topic
Uncertainty of Covid-19 situation should not hold S'pore back from easing restrictions: Experts
S'pore studying whether additional Covid-19 booster shots are needed
Related Stories
Hong Kong to close beaches as Covid-19 outbreak persists, local media say
Hazmat suits and panic buying: Covid-19 pandemic images return to China
Why do some people never get Covid-19?
Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15
Hong Kong's Covid-19 death rate highest in the world
What is known about Covid-19's Omicron BA.2 sub-variant
27,000 kids infected with Covid-19 since Omicron wave started: How parents coped with it
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top