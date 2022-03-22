Daily new Covid-19 cases in Singapore at 13,166, down from 15,851 last Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Daily new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore rose on Tuesday (March 22) to 13,166 cases, up from the 7,538 reported on Monday.

The number of patients hospitalised fell to 1,023 cases on Tuesday, from 1,062 on Monday.

The number of new cases fell compared with last Tuesday (March 15), when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 15,851 new Covid-19 cases.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after the weekend when more people are out in various social settings.

There were six deaths reported on Tuesday, down from 10 on Monday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one for the 21st consecutive day at 0.74, though it edged up from 0.72 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.