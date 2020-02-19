Singapore Red Cross to send $2.3m worth of aid to China, steps up local outreach to seniors

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Red Cross is sending $2.26 million worth of aid to China over the next five months, the charity said on Wednesday (Feb 19), as it disclosed that it has raised more than $6 million in donations for relief efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The charity is also stepping up its local efforts to educate Singaporeans about the outbreak by visiting the homes of senior citizens and making phone calls to them to ease their concerns, it said in a statement.

The first phase of relief efforts in China will go to purchasing and distributing protective equipment, such as surgical masks for hospital staff and other healthcare workers.

The money will also be used to buy medical equipment for three hospitals in Hubei province, where the coronavirus linked to a seafood market selling live animal and animal parts began in Wuhan, It will also be used to buy and distribute hygiene items and conduct health education in seven welfare homes in Tianjin and Nanning.

These efforts in China will not be handled by the Singapore Red Cross but by its partners the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and World Vision, the charity said.

It added that it is still working out how the remaining funds would be used.

Meanwhile, in Singapore, the Red Cross Youth is planning to talk to 200 senior citizens in the next two months to remind them about good hygiene practices.

Singapore Red Cross will also visit the homes of 94 seniors to check on their well-being, and has been making weekly instead of fortnightly phone calls to 119 seniors living alone to answer their questions about the coronavirus disease, officially named Covid-19.

The charity launched its public appeal for funds to aid those in China affected by the outbreak on Feb 4, with the Singapore Government on the same day contributing $1 million to kick-start fund-raising efforts.

Organisations such as OCBC bank and Business China have donated to the cause.

Singapore Red Cross secretary-general Benjamin William said on Wednesday that the charity is "committed to the highest standards of accountability and transparency in (its) fund disbursement and project management".

He added: "We are focused on maximising the impact of these donations, to help strengthen communities to eventually overcome the outbreak."

The public can still donate to the fund online at https://redcross.give.asia/coronavirus2020, by making a cheque payable to the Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane and indicating "Coronavirus Response 2020" at the back of the cheque, or in cash at the same address during opening hours.