Coronavirus: Only 54% of households have collected masks, distribution extended till Feb 29

SINGAPORE - Households here who have not collected their surgical masks distributed by the Government still have time to get them before the end of the month.

The People's Association (PA) announced on Sunday (Feb 9) that the deadline would be extended till Feb 29. The original distribution period was from Feb 1 to Feb 9.

The Government decided to give each household four free masks in light of the spread of the coronavirus first reported in Wuhan, as well as reports of shops running out of stock.

As of Saturday, 54 per cent of 1.37 million households have collected the masks from the 89 community centres or clubs and 654 residents' committee centres, said PA.

Those who have not collected their masks can do so at the community centres or clubs in their constituencies during opening hours.

PA added that any remaining masks after the new deadline will be returned to the national stockpile they were drawn from.

"This will ensure that our health institutions and those in need can have access to the necessary supplies," said the association.

About 5.2 million masks have been allocated for this distribution.

The masks can be collected only once for each household, and persons collecting them have to bring along their identity card.

The masks will be delivered to those who are vulnerable and cannot collect them.

The masks are for one-time use and are meant for people who are ill to avoid infecting others.

Residents can go to https://www.maskgowhere.sg and enter their postal code to find where they can collect their masks, or call their community centre or club, or call 1800-333-9999.

As of Saturday, there are 40 confirmed cases of the coronavirus here.