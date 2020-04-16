Coronavirus: Mandai Lodge 1 in Mandai Road is 9th foreign worker dormitory to be declared isolation area

SINGAPORE - Another foreign worker dormitory has been placed under isolation, as Covid-19 cases in these sites continue to rise.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong has declared Mandai Lodge 1 in Mandai Road as an isolation area under the Infectious Diseases Act, according to a notice on the Government Gazette on Wednesday (April 15). The move comes into effect on Thursday.

There are now a total of nine dormitories declared as isolation areas where workers at these lodgings must be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

Mandai Lodge 1 is linked to an existing cluster of coronavirus cases here. There was one new case linked to the cluster announced on Wednesday night in the Ministry of Health's daily update, bringing the total infections to seven.

On Sunday (April 12), another foreign worker dormitory, Cochrane Lodge 2, was also declared an isolation area as of Monday. Blocks A to E of its Admiralty Road West premises were made isolation areas as its case numbers climbed. There were 11 additional cases linked to its cluster announced on Wednesday, bringing the total to 46 confirmed cases.

The other seven dormitories gazetted as isolation areas are Cochrane Lodge I, Acacia Lodge, Tampines Dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Westlite Toh Guan and Toh Guan dormitory.

There was a record high of 447 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday, including 404 linked to dormitories. This brings the country's total Covid-19 infections to 3,699.

Related Story Coronavirus: Strict measures aim to prevent spread in wider community

There were another three new clusters at dormitories and new cases at nearly all existing dormitory clusters reported on Wednesday. The S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Singapore's largest cluster, added another 74 cases, bringing the total to 797.

With Wednesday's cases, there are now at least 1,800 people linked to dormitories who have tested positive for the virus.