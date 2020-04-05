Clusters at dorms, worksites

DORMITORIES

• Three new cases at Sungei Tengah Lodge (500 Old Choa Chu Kang Road) were announced yesterday.

• Five new cases at Toh Guan Dormitory (19A Toh Guan Road East).

• Four new cases at Cochrane Lodge II (49 Admiralty Road West).

• 17 new cases linked to S11 Dormitory @ Punggol (2 Seletar North Link). It now has 41 confirmed cases.

• One more case has been linked to Westlite Toh Guan dormitory (18 Toh Guan Road East). It now has 18 confirmed cases.

• Three cases linked to a dormitory at 55 Sungei Kadut Loop were announced on Wednesday.

WORKSITES

• Three more cases linked to Project Glory (50 Market Street) were announced yesterday. It now has nine confirmed cases.

• One more case linked to the construction site at Maxwell MRT station (50 Neil Road) was announced on Friday. It now has six confirmed cases.

• A worksite at Seletar, which had five confirmed cases, was announced on Feb 12. The cluster was closed on March 15 as it was no longer active.