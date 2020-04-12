Coronavirus: Two more worker dormitories declared as isolation areas, bringing total to 7

SINGAPORE - Two more foreign worker dormitories have been placed under isolation, as Covid-19 cases among these sites continue to rise.

The move means there are now a total of seven dormitories declared as isolation areas.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong declared Cochrane Lodge I and Acacia Lodge as isolation areas under the Infectious Diseases Act, according to notices on the Government Gazette on Saturday night (April 11).

This means that workers at these lodgings must be quarantined in their rooms for 14 days.

The move took effect on Saturday at 11.59pm.

Cochrane Lodge I in Admiralty is linked to an existing cluster of coronavirus cases here. There were seven new cases linked to the cluster announced on Saturday, bringing the total to 22.

The other five dormitories gazetted as isolation areas are Tampines Dormitory, Sungei Tengah Lodge, S11 Dormitory @ Punggol, Westlite Toh Guan and Toh Guan dormitory.

There were 191 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 2,299.

Three newly identified clusters, all at foreign worker dormitories - Westlite Woodlands dormitory, North Coast Lodge and Cassia @ Penjuru - were reported as well.