Coronavirus: 1 new case in S'pore, no known link yet to previous cases; 3 patients discharged

SINGAPORE - One new case of the coronavirus disease was confirmed on Thursday (Feb 20), bringing the total number of infected people here to 85.

The new case is a 36-year-old male Chinese national who is a work pass holder with no recent travel history to China.

He was confirmed on Thursday morning to have the coronavirus disease, known as Covid-19, and is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, three more patients were discharged from hospital on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). To date, a total of 37 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

Of the 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable and improving. Four are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon on Thursday, MOH has identified 2,616 close contacts, with 1,147 currently quarantined. Another 1,469 have completed their quarantine.

MOH also provided more details of the confirmed cases announced on Wednesday.

Case 83, a 54-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to China, had travelled frequently to Malaysia for work. Malaysia has reported 22 cases of Covid-19 so far.

He first reported symptoms on Jan 28 and saw a general practitioner (GP) on Feb 1, 5, 6 and 10 before going to NCID on Tuesday. He was confirmed to have the infection the next morning.

Related Story Coronavirus cases in Singapore: What we know so far

Before he was admitted to hospital, he worked at Philemon Singapore in Kallang Place and stayed in Riverdale Drive.

Case 84, a 35-year-old Singaporean woman with no travel history to China, is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 66 from the Grace Assembly of God cluster.

She first reported symptoms on Feb 4, and saw a GP the same day and the next day. She was referred to NCID on Tuesday (Feb 18) and tested positive for the infection the next day.

Before she was hospitalised, she stayed in Aljunied and worked at Lonza Biologics in Tuas. She also visited Bugis Junction after she had symptoms and before she was confirmed with Covid-19.

With 22 cases, Grace Assembly of God remains the largest cluster.

Other clusters so far are the Life Church and Missions Singapore, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.