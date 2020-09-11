87 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 14 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 87 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Sept 11), taking Singapore's total to 57,316.

They included 14 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

There were no new cases in the community.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, MOH confirmed 63 new coronavirus cases and also announced two new Covid-19 clusters in dormitories.

Of the new cases, 55 resided in dorms. Twenty-six of them were linked to nine previous cases to form a new cluster at Avery Lodge Dormitory in the Jurong area.

Eight patients that were earlier confirmed were also linked to form a new cluster at PPT Lodge 1A in Seletar North, said MOH.

The new cases announced on Thursday also included two community cases, comprising a Singaporean and a work permit holder.

The Singaporean, a 36-year-old man, was linked to three previous imported cases who are his family members. They returned from India on Aug 24, and were placed on stay-home notices at a dedicated facility upon arrival in Singapore.

While the man had not travelled overseas with them, he requested to take care of his spouse and young children at the quarantine facility, and was isolated with them from Aug 24.

The other case in the community, a 33-year-old Chinese national, was unlinked to other patients as of Thursday. He was detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who stay outside dormitories. This was even though he did not show symptoms.

Meanwhile, six new imported cases were announced on Thursday.

Among them was a Singaporean who returned to Singapore from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 29.

Four of them were workers currently employed here. One was a work pass holder who arrived from Bangladesh on Aug 31, while another work pass holder arrived from Russia on Aug 29. Two work permit holders arrived from Indonesia on Aug 29.

The remaining imported patient was a student's pass holder who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 27.

All of them were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

One new location was added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients on Thursday.

Yaleju-Tong Bei Huo Guo, a restaurant at 149 Geylang Road, was visited by at least one patient between 10am and 12.05pm on Aug 30, said MOH.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 66 cases discharged on Thursday, 56,543 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 47 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 597 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 28.3 million people. More than 913,000 people have died.