63 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community and 6 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 63 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Sept 10), taking Singapore's total to 57,229.

They included two community cases, comprising a Singaporean and a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

There were also six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) confirmed that a former employee was on campus while infectious with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, MOH had added three locations in the university to a list of places visited by coronavirus patients.

They were Quad Cafe at NTU's School of Biological Sciences, Korean eatery Paik's Bibim at NTU's North Spine Plaza, and the North Spine Food Court.

In an advisory sent to students on Wednesday, NTU said the former employee's last working day was Aug 28, and he had not been on campus since.

He was not a member of the teaching staff, and did not show any symptoms while on campus and after he tested positive for the virus.

The university said he was swabbed when he landed at a foreign airport on Sept 1, and he informed NTU of his infection last Friday. It added that he did not know when or where he was exposed to the virus.

"We thank the former employee for informing us of his test results, and we wish him a speedy recovery," said the university.

Related Story How to collect your free TraceTogether token: 5 things to know about the device

Related Story Temasek to give out 2 free reusable masks to each Singapore resident from Sept 21

NTU has worked with MOH to issue quarantine orders to all his close contacts.

"As a precautionary measure, we have carried out deep cleaning at the former employee's work areas," it added. "We have also stepped up cleaning of the affected common locations."

MOH also announced 75 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Among them was a sole patient from the community. The 33-year-old Bangladeshi man, a work permit holder, was linked to a cluster at the Kenyon/UBS construction site in the Dhoby Ghaut area.

He was detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who live outside dormitories, even though he did not show symptoms.

Fourteen imported cases were also announced on Wednesday. They were placed on 14-day stay-home notice upon arrival here.

Among the imported cases were two Singaporeans - a six-year-old boy and a 79-year-old man who arrived from India.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 60 new coronavirus patients announced on Wednesday.

Of the 60 new dorm cases, 31 are from Westlite Toh Guan dormitory.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 28 million people. More than 907,000 people have died.