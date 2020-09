SINGAPORE - Two new Covid-19 clusters at foreign worker dormitories were announced on Thursday (Sept 10) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They were Avery Lodge Dormitory in Jalan Papan in the Jurong area with 35 patients, and PPT Lodge 1A in Seletar North Link with eight cases.

There were also 63 new coronavirus patients announced on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 57,229.

Of these, 55 stay in dorms. Twenty six of them are part of the new Avery Lodge Dormitory cluster.