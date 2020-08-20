68 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 imported; no community cases

SINGAPORE - There were 68 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon on Thursday (Aug 20), taking Singapore's total to 56,099.

There were two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

No cases in the community were reported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories continued to make up the bulk of the cases. More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, the MOH confirmed 93 new coronavirus cases, including a seven-year-old girl who was among the six imported Covid-19 patients announced.

The Indian national is a dependant's pass holder and arrived in Singapore from India on Aug 10.

The Health Ministry added in its Wednesday statement that it had contacted and facilitated testing for 321 people who had visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and Aug 2.

The tests were a precautionary measure following the detection of three cases that had visited the clubhouse's KTV on those dates, even though the risk of infection for visitors was assessed to be low.

The ministry said 293 people had been swabbed so far and 193 results came back negative.

The negative results included four individuals who had reported acute respiratory infection symptoms and were sent to hospital for further medical assessment.

There are 100 swabs pending results, and the ministry is facilitating testing for the 28 people who have yet to be swabbed.

Among the other imported cases were two Singaporean women aged 44 and 32. The 44-year-old arrived here from India on Aug 7, while the 32-year-old arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 8.

They were asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The other imported cases were a Vietnamese student pass holder, an Indian national and a Chinese work permit holder. They had all tested positive between Tuesday and Wednesday.

All six imported patients were placed on 14-day stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, and were serving their notices at dedicated facilities. They were tested while serving their notices.

The two community cases reported on Wednesday were two work permit holders who are Indian nationals. One case is linked, while the other is unlinked.

They were detected during the ministry's periodic testing of workers in essential services who are staying outside the dormitories.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 85 new coronavirus patients announced on Wednesday.

Three clusters in dormitories were closed as the dorms have been cleared by the inter-agency task force and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 277 cases discharged on Wednesday, 52,795 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 87 patients remain in hospital, while 3,107 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 22.5 million people. More than 789,000 people have died.