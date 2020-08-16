Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib among places visited by Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be contacting all visitors who went to Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and 2 and testing them as a precaution, after investigations found that three coronavirus cases visited the place at the time.

Among them, two had been at the KTV for long periods for work, MOH said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 15).

Visitors had been invited to preview the new KTV premise that had yet to be opened, and most stayed for a short period of time, it added.

"The KTV was not operational during the visits and there were no singing activities held. Therefore the risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low."

MOH also advised all visitors on the two days to monitor their health and seek medical attention promptly should they develop acute respiratory infection symptoms.

One of the patients who visited the KTV was among the three new community cases announced on Saturday, and was detected under a measure that requires all individuals aged 13 and above diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at clinics to be swabbed.

The three community cases announced on Saturday, comprising two Singaporeans and one work pass holder, are linked to previous patients.

Besides the patient who visited the KTV, the other two cases had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and were tested during quarantine.

One is a technician who had boarded a vessel with imported cases to carry out essential repair and maintenance work. He was placed on quarantine when some crew members were confirmed to have Covid-19, and swabbed even though he was asymptomatic.

There were 16 imported cases reported on Saturday, of whom 10 were from the vessel which arrived in Singapore from India on Aug 8.

They are Special Pass holders and had not disembarked from the vessel. As they had been identified as close contacts of previous cases, they were swabbed while on the vessel.

They had remained on the vessel until their test results came back positive for Covid-19, and subsequently sent in ambulances to a hospital.

Among the other imported cases, three are Dependant's Pass holders who arrived from India on July 31 and South Africa on July 29.

Another three cases are Work Pass or Work Permit holders who are currently employed in Singapore. They arrived from Bangladesh on Aug 1 and the Philippines on Aug 2.

All had been tested while serving their Stay-Home Notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 62 of 81 new coronavirus patients announced on Saturday, taking Singapore's total to 55,661.

Four clusters in dormitories were closed as the dorms have been cleared by the inter-agency task force that tackles the pandemic, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have tested negative recently for Covid-19 infection.

The number of new daily cases in the community in a week has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day in the past two weeks, it added.

With 472 cases discharged on Saturday, 51,506 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 83 patients remain in hospital, with none in the intensive care unit, while 4,030 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.