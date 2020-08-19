7-year-old girl among six imported Covid-19 patients in Singapore

SINGAPORE - There were 93 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday (Aug 19), taking Singapore's total to 56,031.

A 7-year-old girl was among six imported Covid-19 patients announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH). The Indian national is a dependant's pass holder and arrived in Singapore from India on Aug 10.

In a statement yesterday, the MOH said it has also contacted and facilitated testing for 321 individuals who had visited Jewel Music Box KTV at HomeTeamNS Khatib on Aug 1 and Aug 2. The tests were done as a precautionary measure following the detection of three cases who had visited the KTV on those dates, even though the risk of infection for visitors is assessed to be low.

MOH said a total of 293 individuals have been swabbed so far and 193 results came back negative.

The 193 negative results include four individuals who had reported acute respiratory infection symptoms, and were conveyed to the hospital for further medical assessment. There are 100 swabs pending results and MOH is facilitating testing for the 28 individuals yet to be swabbed.

Among the other imported cases are two Singaporean women aged 44 and 32. The 44-year-old arrived here from India on Aug 7 while the 32-year-old arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Aug 8. They were asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The other imported cases are a Vietnamese student's pass holder, an Indian national and a PRC work permit holder. They all tested positive between Tuesday and Wednesday.

All six imported patients were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, and were serving their notices at dedicated facilities. They were tested while serving their notices.

The two community cases reported on Wednesday include two work permit holders who are Indian nationals. One of the cases is linked while the other is unlinked.

They were detected from the ministry's periodic testing of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 85 new coronavirus patients announced on Wednesday.

Three clusters in dormitories were closed as the dorms have been cleared by the inter-agency task force, and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per day in the past two weeks, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 277 cases discharged on Wednesday, 52,795 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 87 patients remain in hospital, while 3,107 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.