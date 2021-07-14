60 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 41 linked to KTV cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 60 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Wednesday (July 14), taking Singapore's total to 62,804.

They included 56 locally transmitted cases, of which 41 belonged to the fast-growing KTV cluster.

The remaining four cases were imported, and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). All four of these cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the local infections, 17 were linked to previous cases and quarantined, while 33 were linked and detected through surveillance.

Six cases are currently unlinked.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung urged those who have visited KTV lounges and interacted with hostesses to get tested for Covid-19, and added that the police will take action against the lounges and hostesses.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging members of the public who had visited the following premises or had the following interactions between June 29 to July 13, to come forward for a free swab test:

1) Supreme KTV (Far East Shopping Centre), Empress KTV (Tanglin Shopping Centre), Club Dolce (Balestier Point), WU Bistro Pte Ltd (Golden Mile Complex), Club De Zara Pte Ltd (Textile Centre)

2) Similar KTV lounges or clubs operating as food and beverage outlets

3) Had interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting

All visitors to these premises and similar settings, or those with the above social interactions, are also advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their last date of visit.



Members of the public who had visited the KTV lounges are encouraged to come forward for a free swab test. PHOTOS: ST FILE



Individuals who develop any Covid-19 symptoms should see their doctor immediately.

While close contacts of the confirmed cases who are at higher risk of infection have already been identified through contact-tracing, MOH is offering a fully-funded Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test to individuals who had visited these premises or had interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses.

This is to pre-emptively mitigate any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission, said the ministry.