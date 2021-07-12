Free Covid-19 testing for those who visited 3 KTV outlets, interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses

SINGAPORE - There were two new Covid-19 clusters on Monday (July 12), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Three cases were detected in the first cluster, and four in the other cluster.

MOH also announced eight new locally transmitted cases on Monday.

Five of these had been linked to previous cases, and three cases were unlinked.

The ministry also said it is investigating infections among a group of Vietnamese social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets. Their close social contacts are also being looked at.

"To quickly uncover any community infection cases, we will be conducting special testing operations for all staff of Supreme KTV (Far East Shopping Centre), Empress KTV (Tanglin Shopping Centre) and Club Dolce (Balestier Point)."

The ministry added that it would extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited the three outlets, any similar lounges or clubs operating as food and beverage outlets, as well as those who interacted with Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting between June 29 and Monday.

There were also 18 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the MOH.

Of these cases, 13 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five cases developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, 26 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at Monday noon, taking Singapore's total to 62,718.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased to 19 in the past week from 28 the week before, while the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased to 10 in the past week from four in the week before, MOH said.

There are currently 22 active Covid-19 clusters, with three to 94 infections each.

Of the 80 patients who currently remain in hospital, most are well and under observation.

There are two people in critical condition in the intensive care unit while six require oxygen supplementation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

