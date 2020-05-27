533 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 Singaporeans and permanent residents

SINGAPORE - A total of 533 new coronavirus cases were preliminarily confirmed on Wednesday (May 27), including three Singaporeans and permanent residents, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The bulk of the remaining cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

Wednesday's new cases mean 32,876 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Singapore.

More details will be released later in the day.

On Tuesday, MOH added two locations to its list of public places visited by people with Covid-19 for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious - the wet market at Block 963 Jurong West Street 91, and the FairPrice Xtra supermarket in Jurong Point mall.

The other two locations on the list announced earlier on Monday are also in Jurong Point - a separate FairPrice outlet and the mall's Japanese Food Street.

The ministry named the locations in the list as a precaution to inform those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms.

An earlier confirmed case visited the wet market on Sunday from 6am to 8am. And an earlier active case visited Jurong Point's FairPrice Xtra on the same day from 1pm to 2pm.

On Tuesday, there were 383 new coronavirus cases announced.

Of these, two were community cases: a Singaporean and a Malaysian work permit holder.

The Singaporean, a 30-year-old woman, is an asymptomatic and unlinked pre-school centre employee, while the Malaysian works at an institute of higher learning (IHL).

Related Story Infectious Covid-19 patients visited Jurong West wet market and Jurong Point FairPrice Xtra

MOH said both were detected through proactive screening but it did not name the pre-school and IHL.

The remaining 381 cases on Tuesday were migrant workers staying in dorms.

The ministry said that the lower number of cases for Tuesday is partly due to fewer tests being conducted. This is believed to be because of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri public holiday on Monday.

With 706 new cases discharged on Tuesday, a total of 16,435 patients have fully recovered from the disease, or more than half of all diagnosed Covid-19 patients here.

No new clusters were reported for the third successive day.

The average number of new daily community cases has risen in recent days, with MOH attributing it partly to active surveillance and screening of nursing home residents and pre-school staff.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

This has increased from four cases two weeks ago to seven in the past week, while the number of unlinked community cases has remained stable at two per day for the last two weeks.

Twenty-three people have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore, while nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 5.67 million people. Some 352,000 have died.