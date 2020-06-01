408 new coronavirus cases, with none in community, taking total to 35,292

SINGAPORE - There are 408 new coronavirus cases as of noon on Monday (June 1).

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up all the cases, said Ministry of Health (MOH), as the country's total reached 35,292.

More details will be released by the ministry later in the day.

On Sunday, 518 new Covid-19 cases were reported, including a 73-year-old Singaporean woman and an 18-year-old male permanent resident. Both were unlinked.

Parkway Parade shopping centre in Marine Parade was added to the list of wet markets, hawker centres and supermarkets in malls such as Jurong Point, Bukit Panjang Plaza and Junction 8 where infected patients had visited before they were tested positive.

The full list of places, along with the dates and times when the locations were visited by the patients, can be found on MOH's website.

MOH said on Sunday that the daily average for new community cases has decreased from six two weeks ago to four in the past week. The number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day over the same period.

About six in 10 patients, or 21,690 of 34,884, have fully recovered from the disease as of Sunday.

Twenty-three have died from Covid-19 complications and nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have died of other causes.

Around the world, 6.1 million people have been diagnosed with the disease in the past five months. Some 372,000 have been killed.

